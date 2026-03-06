SCA to Cut Vessel Sailing Frequency and Speed in Bid to Reduce Emissions

Ships will operate at 11-12 knots instead of about 15 knots currently, alongside fewer weekly sailings. Image Credit: SCA

Sweden-based forestry company SCA will restructure its Ro-Ro shipping operations from northern Sweden from October 1, 2026, slowing vessels and reducing sailings in a move expected to cut emissions by about 40%.

The change will reduce departures from Umea from three sailings per week to two, with one weekly service to Kiel and another serving London and Rotterdam, SCA said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Vessels will operate at speeds of 11-12 knots, compared with around 15 knots currently, while the company will also aim to increase cargo load factors.

The revised schedule will allow vessels that previously only called at Umea to also call at Pitea’s Haraholmen port, loading products from SCA’s Munksund mill and delivering recycled fibre and other goods.

Around 550,000-600,000 tonnes of cargo linked to the Munksund mill will in the future be handled in Pitea each year.