BV and Hudong-Zhonghua Team Up on New LNG Bunkering Ship Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bureau Veritas and Hudong-Zhonghua are working together on the design review of a new LNG bunkering vessel. Image Credit: BV

Bureau Veritas (BV) and Chinese shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co have launched a joint development project on a new LNG bunkering vessel.

The project centres on the design of an 18,600 m3 LNG bunkering ship, with both sides working together to review the concept using a detailed 3D digital model, BV said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The aim is to make the approval process smoother and help bring more LNG bunker vessels to market as demand for LNG bunkers grows from LNG-fuelled vessels.

LNG bunkering vessels are expected to play a key role in supporting LNG bunkers as more dual-fuel vessels enter service. The global LNG bunkering fleet is currently made up of 64 ships, with 37 more expected to join the fleet by 2028, according to classification society DNV data.

In the same batch, BV also granted early approvals covering several other Hudong-Zhonghua designs: a larger 201,000 m3 LNG carrier, a dual-purpose LNG carrier that can also operate as an FSRU, a 150,000 m3 ethane carrier and a 271,000 m3 LNG carrier designed to allow future onboard carbon capture systems.