Bunker Holding Working on Alternative Supply Outside Gulf to Support Customers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Peder Møller is the group CEO of Bunker Holding. Image Credit: Peder Møller / LinkedIn

Bunker Holding, the world’s largest marine fuels firm, is working on alternative bunker supply options outside the Arabian Gulf as escalating tensions in the Middle East begin to affect vessel movements, insurance availability and fuel markets.

The company’s immediate priority remains the safety of its employees in the region, particularly in the UAE, Peder Møller, Group CEO of Bunker Holding, said in his LinkedIn post on Monday.

He also acknowledged that the operational environment is shifting rapidly.

“In a situation like this, our job is to stay close to the market and be useful to our customers,” Møller wrote.

“We are already working with alternative supply options outside the Arabian Gulf and doing what we can to create as much continuity and flexibility as possible.”

He added shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz has fallen sharply, with some vessels holding back, while the operational picture across the Arabian Gulf remains ‘mixed and changing fast’.

Møller added that oil prices have moved up sharply, tanker rates have risen and some insurers have started withdrawing war-risk cover in parts of the region from March 5.

"That naturally adds pressure across the supply chain and increases uncertainty for everyone operating in the market," he said.

While noting that the market remains open, he described conditions as “unusually fluid” and requiring constant attention.