Norwegian Tourism Firm Brim Explorer Orders Electric Vessels for 2027 Delivery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Norwegian tourism firm is moving ahead with high-speed zero-emission passenger vessels.

Norwegian tourism and technology company Brim Explorer has signed contracts to build two fully electric high-speed trimaran passenger vessels, due for delivery in 2027.

Each 24 m vessel will carry up to 180 passengers and be deployed on emission-free sightseeing cruises in Norway, the firm said in an email statement on Monday.

The project, worth about NOK 200 million ($20 million), is the company’s largest investment to date.

Herde Kompositt in Hardanger will construct the composite hulls, while Horten Shipyards near Oslo will handle final outfitting and system integration.

Designed from the outset for battery propulsion, the trimarans are expected to reach 20 knots and offer a range of about 100 nautical miles without recharging.

Brim Explorer says the vessels are engineered specifically for electric operations rather than converted from conventional fuel designs.

The vessels will be used for silent sightseeing and experience cruises across Norway, with maiden voyages planned for spring 2027.