European Energy Supplies E-Methanol to Maersk Dual-Fuel Feeder Vessel

The feeder vessel was bunkered with 1,000 mt of e-methanol at European Energy's facility at Kasso. Image Credit: René Alcaraz Frederiksen / LinkedIn

Container shipping company A.P. Moller - Maersk has bunkered its dual-fuel methanol feeder vessel with e-methanol supplied by Denmark-based renewable energy firm European Energy.

The 2,100 TEU feeder Laura Maersk received 1,000 mt of e-methanol produced at European Energy’s Kasso facility in Denmark, René Alcaraz Frederiksen, CEO of PtX at European Energy, said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The Kasso plant, which began operations last year, has a production capacity of 42,000 mt/year of e-methanol.

European Energy is among the suppliers with which Maersk has secured long-term offtake agreements to support its methanol-fuelled fleet. Under a 2021 agreement, Maersk committed to purchase 10,000 mt of e-methanol from the Kasso facility.

Maersk was an early mover in adopting methanol as a marine fuel and currently operates around 20 methanol-capable vessels. However, the company has more recently also placed multiple orders for LNG-fuelled container ships as part of its broader alternative fuels strategy.