New Methanol-Fuelled Boxship Laura Maersk Completes Naming Ceremony

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel was christened by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container line AP Moller-Maersk's first methanol-fuelled boxship has gone through its naming ceremony after arriving in Copenhagen earlier this week.

The 2,100 TEU vessel has been named Laura Maersk, in memory of Peter Mærsk Møller's first steamship the Laura in 1886, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The vessel was christened by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In an event announcing the vessel's arrival on Wednesday, a company representative said it would be bunkering methanol at Rotterdam roughly every five weeks after it is deployed in the Baltic next month.

"Like her ancestor, our new LAURA Mærsk is marking the beginning of a new era for our industry," Leonardo Sonzio, head of fleet management and technology at Maersk, said in the post.

"By having a methanol-enabled engine, she is not only first of her kind – she also marks an important step on our journey towards net zero emissions in 2040.

"We are writing important history here, and I couldn't think of a more fitting name for the vessel."