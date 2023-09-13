New Maersk Methanol-Fuelled Feeder Vessel to Bunker Every Five Weeks at Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The world's first methanol-fuelled container ship has arrived in Copenhagen for its naming ceremony.

AP Moller-Maersk's new 2,100 TEU dual-fuelled feeder vessel arrived at Copenhagen on Wednesday morning, the company said in a live event showcasing the ship.

After a series of events in the coming weeks and tours of the ship, the vessel will start operations in the Baltic region in October. The ship will come to Rotterdam roughly every five weeks to bunker, a company representative said during Wednesday's event.

The ship has already taken on methanol several times on its maiden voyage in Ulsan to the naming ceremony. While the vessel is also capable of running on conventional bunkers, methanol has been used as fuel for the entire voyage so far.

Maersk has signed a deal with Norwegian energy producer Equinor providing green methanol supply for the new feeder vessel for its first few months of operation into the first half of next year.

The methanol for the deal will be produced using a mass-balancing approach, whereby biogas will be produced from manure and injected into the local grid, and its green credentials will be attributed to the gas eventually used to produce the methanol.

In the longer term, the vessel will be supplied with synthetic methanol from a plant operated by European Energy in Denmark. That plant is due to come online in the first half of next year.