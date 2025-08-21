Senior Supply Manager at World Fuel Services Steps Down After 17-Year Career

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Stuart Wharton has stepped down as senior supply manager at WFS and will take on a new role at Lindsay Blee. Image Credit: Stuart Wharton / LinkedIn

A senior bunker supply manager at global fuels firm World Fuel Services has stepped down from his role at the company after 17 years serving there.

Stuart Wharton has stepped down as senior supply manager at WFS and will take on a new role at Lindsay Blee, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Wharton has worked for the company since May 2008, starting out as a broker and trader in Liverpool and taking on the role of senior supply manager in August 2021.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunities and experiences I've had, and for the amazing colleagues I've had the privilege of working alongside during this time," he said in the post.