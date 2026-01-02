Energy Petrol Ranked Third Among Physical Bunker Suppliers in Istanbul in 2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Energy Petrol tells Ship & Bunker that it supplied bunker fuels to 1,835 ships in 2025. File Image / Pixabay

Energy Petrol sold 265,000 mt of bunker fuels in the Turkish port of Istanbul in 2025, making it the third-largest physical supplier in the port among seven active players, according to the company.

The company supplied a total of 1,835 vessels during the year without any serious operational issues, Mustafa Muhtaroğlu, founder of Energy Petrol, told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

"We are a quality and service-oriented company with the best team fully concentrated on perfect service by all means, from source to receiving ships, as we control the whole supply chain with our own barges," Muhtaroğlu said.

Muhtaroğlu is currently serving as the chairman of the Turkish Bunker Association and an IBIA board member for several years, along with various other positions.

Established in 1997, Energy Petrol owns a fleet of nine barges.