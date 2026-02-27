Gibraltar 2025 Bunker Calls Up 3.6% On the Year

Chart Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: GPA

5,267 calls for bunkers recorded in 2025, up from 5,084 a year ago

220 cruise calls in 2025, up from 184 in 2024

Gibraltar's 2025 average VLSFO was $512.5/mt, down $597/mt in 2024

Gibraltar saw a total of 5,267 calls for bunkers in 2025, up 3.6% from 5,084 calls recorded in 2024.

464 calls for bunkers were recorded in December 2025, up from 401 a year ago, according to data published by the Gibraltar Port Authority (GPA) last month.

Cruise activity increased in the port last year.

A total of 220 cruise calls were recorded in 2025, up 19.6% from 184 in 2024.

Meanwhile, 12 cruise calls were recorded in December 2025, up from seven in December 2024.

Gibraltar's average VLSFO price in 2025 was $512.5/mt, down from $597/mt in 2024.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports in 2025 was $535.5/mt, down from $626/mt.