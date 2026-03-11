Drone Attack Hits Fuel Storage at Port of Salalah

Wednesday March 11, 2026

A drone attack has been reported at the Port of Salalah in Oman.

Drones hit fuel storage tanks at the Port of Salalah on Wednesday afternoon, the state-backed Oman News Agency reported, citing a security source.

No casualties were reported from the attack.

"The relevant authorities are exerting all efforts to monitor and counter these attacks, in order to preserve the security of the nation, its citizens, and residents," the agency said.

Salalah is one of the main bunkering locations in Iran, as well as hosting a major container transshipment hub.

Oman has seen two other port attacks over the past two weeks, both involving drones at the Port of Duqm.

