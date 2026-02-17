Asia/Pacific News
Yanmar Acquires Land to Build Factory to Test Hydrogen Marine Engines
Conceptual rendering of the completed factory (including future expansion plans). Image Credit: Yanmar
Japanese engine manufacturer Yanmar Power Solutions Co has acquired land in Japan’s Amagasaki City, Hyogo Prefecture, to build a new factory where marine hydrogen engines will be tested.
The site, located within the Phoenix industrial area, will support the development of next-generation fuel-compatible engines as the company prepares for future production increases, it said in a statement on its website on Monday
The new facility will also form part of a broader effort to reorganise and strengthen Yanmar Power Solutions’ manufacturing footprint alongside its existing plants.
The factory is scheduled to begin operations around March 2029.
While hydrogen is seen as a potential zero-carbon marine fuel, its development and commercial adoption in shipping remain at an early stage, with facilities such as these aimed at supporting testing and scale-up.
Yanmar Power Solutions said it is continuing to advance powertrains capable of operating on fuels including hydrogen, methanol and ammonia as the marine sector moves towards carbon-neutral operations by 2050.