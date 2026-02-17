Yanmar Acquires Land to Build Factory to Test Hydrogen Marine Engines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Conceptual rendering of the completed factory (including future expansion plans). Image Credit: Yanmar

Japanese engine manufacturer Yanmar Power Solutions Co has acquired land in Japan’s Amagasaki City, Hyogo Prefecture, to build a new factory where marine hydrogen engines will be tested.

The site, located within the Phoenix industrial area, will support the development of next-generation fuel-compatible engines as the company prepares for future production increases, it said in a statement on its website on Monday

The new facility will also form part of a broader effort to reorganise and strengthen Yanmar Power Solutions’ manufacturing footprint alongside its existing plants.

The factory is scheduled to begin operations around March 2029.

While hydrogen is seen as a potential zero-carbon marine fuel, its development and commercial adoption in shipping remain at an early stage, with facilities such as these aimed at supporting testing and scale-up.

Yanmar Power Solutions said it is continuing to advance powertrains capable of operating on fuels including hydrogen, methanol and ammonia as the marine sector moves towards carbon-neutral operations by 2050.