Petrol Ofisi Launches Fuel Supply Vessel in Turkey

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is a prominent player in the Turkish bunker market. Image Credit: Petrol Ofisi

Turkish fuel supplier Petrol Ofisi has launched a fuel supply barge in a ceremony held in Yalova, Turkey.

The 1,750-dwt vessel, Wolf 1, has been built by Hicri Ercili and is the first in a series of four fuel supply vessels, the company said in an email statement on Thursday.

Petrol Ofisi is one of the leading players in the Turkish bunker market. In 2024, the firm’s marine fuel arm, PO/Marine, supplied nearly 1 million mt of bunker fuels, accounting for 36.1% of total bunker sales in Turkey.

The firm also launched ULSFO production in the country last year in response to changing demand since the introduction of the 0.1% sulfur ECA in the Mediterranean.