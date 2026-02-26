UK Imposes Sanctions on 48 Russia-Linked Tankers and Maritime Insurer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The latest sanctions include the Russian oil pipeline firm Transneft. File Image / Pixabay

The UK has imposed sanctions on 48 tankers linked to Russia's shadow fleet and New Zealand-based marine insurer Maritime Mutual in a fresh crackdown on sanctions evasion.

The government has also imposed sanctions on Russian oil pipeline firm Transneft and several companies and individuals accused of trading Russian energy, as per the UK government's announcement on Tuesday.

The government alleges that Transneft is responsible for the transportation of 80% of Russia's oil exports.

The country has imposed sanctions on 175 companies.

"New measures also hit Russia's dark web of illicit oil traders, sanctioning 175 companies in the '2Rivers' oil network, one of the largest shadow fleet operators globally and a major trader of Russian crude oil," the UK's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in the announcement.

Two LNG carriers have also been sanctioned.

The sanctions are aimed at tightening enforcement of restrictions on Russian oil flows and disrupting networks used to move crude outside Western price cap rules.

The latest set of sanctions can be viewed here.