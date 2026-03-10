Korean Firms Develop Exhaust Treatment System for Ammonia-Fuelled Engines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The technology aims to reduce harmful emissions from ammonia-powered marine engines. Image Credit: KR

South Korean organisations Korean Register (KR), EcoPro HN and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering have jointly developed an exhaust gas after-treatment system designed for ammonia-fuelled engines.

The system was tested in a land-based demonstration and was able to cut nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions by about 95% and ammonia emissions by 99.7%, KR said in an email statement on Monday.

Ammonia slip was also reduced from around 10,000 ppm to about 30 ppm.

The technology uses a microwave-based catalyst heating method to maintain the temperature needed for effective exhaust gas treatment. This helps improve the removal of pollutants from ammonia engine exhaust.

KR said the prototype was tested at its Green Ship Test & Certification Center to verify durability and performance.

The project was carried out with support from South Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries as part of efforts to develop technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions from ships.

Ammonia is increasingly seen as a potential carbon-free marine fuel, but managing nitrogen oxides and unburned ammonia in engine exhaust remains a key technical challenge for its wider adoption.