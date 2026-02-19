Wartsila to Supply Systems for Two LNG Bunker Vessels Under Construction in China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wartsila sees LNG as an interim marine fuel bridging conventional and future low-carbon options. Image Credit: Wartsila

Finnish technology group Wartsila has won a contract to supply systems for two LNG bunkering vessels under construction in China.

The company will supply cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for the two 20,000 m3 vessels being built at Zhejiang XinLe Shipbuilding, it said in an email statement on Wednesday.

Wartsila added that the order was booked in Q4 2025 and includes system engineering, integrated control and monitoring, and full LNG cargo handling and fuel gas supply packages.

The two vessels are expected to be delivered in the latter half of 2027 to an unnamed Hong Kong-based shipowner.

Wartsila said LNG is gaining traction as a marine fuel, with the company positioning it as a transitional option between conventional oil-based fuels and future low- and zero-carbon alternatives.

However, LNG is composed primarily of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that can erode its overall emissions advantage compared with conventional marine fuels.

Bio-LNG offers a lower-carbon alternative and can be used as a drop-in fuel in existing dual-fuel LNG vessels, potentially improving lifecycle emissions performance as supply expands.