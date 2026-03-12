Equinor to Supply Bio-Methanol to Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ships in Belgium

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Equinor will begin deliveries of mass-balanced bio-methanol starting late this year. Image Credit: Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Energy firm Equinor will supply mass-balanced bio-methanol to methanol-fuelled ships operated by shipping firm Wallenius Wilhelmsen in Belgian ports.

The two-year deal will see mass-balanced bio-methanol produced in Norway delivered to ships in Antwerp and Zeebrugge, Equinor said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The bio-methanol deliveries will begin in late 2026.

Under a mass-balance system, renewable and conventional methanol may be blended during production and distribution, with certified accounting used to allocate the renewable portion to specific customers.

“Our bio-methanol is based on a combination of methanol produced at our facility at Tjeldbergodden, Norway, and biogas certificates from captured biogas and other biomass in line with the EU Renewable Energy Directive,” Equinor said.

Equinor also supplies bio-methanol to A.P Moller-Maersk and North Sea Container Line ships.