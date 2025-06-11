Petrol Ofisi Launches ULSFO Production in Turkey

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday June 11, 2025

Turkish fuel supplier Petrol Ofisi has started to produce ULSFO in response to changing demand since the introduction of the 0.1% sulfur ECA in the Mediterranean last month.

The firm is producing ULSFO at its Kocaeli Derince terminal and sold more than 10,000 mt of the product last month, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"By combining our production technology with our supply power, we are taking pioneering steps on the path to the sustainable future of our sector, and thus we can offer uninterrupted and fast ULSFO supply to both domestic and transiting ships," Sibel Elekdağ Yeşiltepe, senior manager for group supply operations at Petrol Ofisi, said in the statement.

"We are very happy to contribute to the sustainable fuel ecosystem."

