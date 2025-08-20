MOL and Itochu to Collaborate on Singapore Ammonia Bunkering in 2027

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship-to-ship ammonia bunkering will be conducted using their own ships. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping firm MOL and trading company Itochu have announced a joint initiative to demonstrate ship-to-ship ammonia bunkering in Singapore, planned for the second half of 2027.

The demonstration aims to support the early adoption of ammonia bunkering and ammonia-fuelled vessels, MOL said in a statement on Tuesday.

The planned bunkering will be carried out using their own vessels.

MOL has already planned three ammonia-fuelled ships with Belgium-based CMB.TECH, scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2027. These vessels will be the world's first ammonia-dual fuel capesize bulkers and will be chartered by MOL.

Itochu, meanwhile, ordered a 5,000 m3 ammonia bunkering vessel in June 2025, slated for delivery in 2027 ahead of the pilot bunkering. The firm plans to develop the ammonia bunkering business in Singapore and other global ports as well.

Recently, Itochu signed an agreement with Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) subsidiary to offtake green ammonia produced from its plant in Kandla for bunkering applications in Singapore.