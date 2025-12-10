EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Business Analyst in Gibraltar
Wednesday December 10, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with experience as a business analyst. Image Credit: Peninsula
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a business analyst in Gibraltar.
The company is looking for candidates with experience as a business analyst and preferably knowledge about fuel oil and the bunker industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Working with internal stakeholders and translate business requirements into detailed requirement documents and/or user stories that will either be used by our in-house software development team or by 3rd party organisations working on our behalf.
- Design, document and configure workflows
- Conducting business analysis using data modelling to accurately reflect requirements.
- Identifying how data model requirements can be implemented within the data structures of information systems. Including proposed data structures within our bespoke systems.
- Definition of SQL Data structures and query data direct from databases using SQL
- Documentation of form design and amendment for responsive and non-responsive user interfaces
- Analysis and design of new build systems ensuring functionality is not lost and new requirements are met
- Pencil draw and refine initial wireframes to be given to web designer to implement
- Validate wireframes with business stakeholders
- Working with Operational Risk to ensure that existing business processes are not broken
- Working with the Data Architect & Solutions Architect to ensure requirements do not degrade system performance
- Contribute to the software development lifecycle change process and CAB meetings
- Part of daily scrum process to provide early feedback and responses to developer questions
- Development of data flow diagrams (current and future state) ·
- Document problems / requirements and proposed solutions as part of a functional specification in line with company standards
- Act as an interface between the business community / architects and development teams
- Broad, enterprise wide-view of businesses, and appreciation of strategy, processes and capabilities, enabling technologies, and governance
- Support continuous improvement initiatives, including design, configuration, test and implementation.
- Assist with the resolution of complex application support and maintenance issues where relevant.
- Perform analytical testing and investigative work
- Produce technical documentation (Requirements Specification, Test Plan, Training documentation, User Stories).
- Create and maintain release notes, user guides and other communication documentation for internal customers/vendors
- Complete presentations on projects, technical issues & achievements for stakeholder
- Train key users/end users
- Proposing system improvements
