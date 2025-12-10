BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Business Analyst in Gibraltar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience as a business analyst. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a business analyst in Gibraltar.

The company is looking for candidates with experience as a business analyst and preferably knowledge about fuel oil and the bunker industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Working with internal stakeholders and translate business requirements into detailed requirement documents and/or user stories that will either be used by our in-house software development team or by 3rd party organisations working on our behalf.

Design, document and configure workflows

Conducting business analysis using data modelling to accurately reflect requirements.

Identifying how data model requirements can be implemented within the data structures of information systems. Including proposed data structures within our bespoke systems.

Definition of SQL Data structures and query data direct from databases using SQL

Documentation of form design and amendment for responsive and non-responsive user interfaces

Analysis and design of new build systems ensuring functionality is not lost and new requirements are met

Pencil draw and refine initial wireframes to be given to web designer to implement

Validate wireframes with business stakeholders

Working with Operational Risk to ensure that existing business processes are not broken

Working with the Data Architect & Solutions Architect to ensure requirements do not degrade system performance

Contribute to the software development lifecycle change process and CAB meetings

Part of daily scrum process to provide early feedback and responses to developer questions

Development of data flow diagrams (current and future state) ·

Document problems / requirements and proposed solutions as part of a functional specification in line with company standards

Act as an interface between the business community / architects and development teams

Broad, enterprise wide-view of businesses, and appreciation of strategy, processes and capabilities, enabling technologies, and governance

Support continuous improvement initiatives, including design, configuration, test and implementation.

Assist with the resolution of complex application support and maintenance issues where relevant.

Perform analytical testing and investigative work

Produce technical documentation (Requirements Specification, Test Plan, Training documentation, User Stories).

Create and maintain release notes, user guides and other communication documentation for internal customers/vendors

Complete presentations on projects, technical issues & achievements for stakeholder

Train key users/end users

Proposing system improvements

For more information, click here.