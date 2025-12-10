BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Business Analyst in Gibraltar

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday December 10, 2025

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a business analyst in Gibraltar.

The company is looking for candidates with experience as a business analyst and preferably knowledge about fuel oil and the bunker industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Working with internal stakeholders and translate business requirements into detailed requirement documents and/or user stories that will either be used by our in-house software development team or by 3rd party organisations working on our behalf.
  • Design, document and configure workflows
  • Conducting business analysis using data modelling to accurately reflect requirements.
  • Identifying how data model requirements can be implemented within the data structures of information systems. Including proposed data structures within our bespoke systems.
  • Definition of SQL Data structures and query data direct from databases using SQL
  • Documentation of form design and amendment for responsive and non-responsive user interfaces
  • Analysis and design of new build systems ensuring functionality is not lost and new requirements are met
  • Pencil draw and refine initial wireframes to be given to web designer to implement
  • Validate wireframes with business stakeholders
  • Working with Operational Risk to ensure that existing business processes are not broken
  • Working with the Data Architect & Solutions Architect to ensure requirements do not degrade system performance
  • Contribute to the software development lifecycle change process and CAB meetings
  • Part of daily scrum process to provide early feedback and responses to developer questions
  • Development of data flow diagrams (current and future state) ·
  • Document problems / requirements and proposed solutions as part of a functional specification in line with company standards
  • Act as an interface between the business community / architects and development teams
  • Broad, enterprise wide-view of businesses, and appreciation of strategy, processes and capabilities, enabling technologies, and governance
  • Support continuous improvement initiatives, including design, configuration, test and implementation.
  • Assist with the resolution of complex application support and maintenance issues where relevant.
  • Perform analytical testing and investigative work
  • Produce technical documentation (Requirements Specification, Test Plan, Training documentation, User Stories).
  • Create and maintain release notes, user guides and other communication documentation for internal customers/vendors
  • Complete presentations on projects, technical issues & achievements for stakeholder
  • Train key users/end users
  • Proposing system improvements

For more information, click here.

