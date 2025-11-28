Minerva Adds Barge to Las Palmas Bunker Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Minerva has signed an LOI exploring 'a new terminal aligned with the energy transition'. Image Credit: Minerva Bunkering

Global marine fuel supplier Minerva Bunkering has added a new barge to its operations in the Canary Islands.

The firm has added the barge MT Mars to its Las Palmas operations, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The firm has also signed a 15-year extension of its terminal concession at the port, as well as signing a letter of intent with the port authority exploring the development of 'a new terminal aligned with the energy transition'.

"This agreement marks another step in our long-term commitment to the Canary Islands market and continued investment in its future," the company said.

"These developments further strengthen our ability to provide safe, efficient, and competitive bunkering solutions while supporting the port's growth and sustainability ambitions."