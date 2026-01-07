Pertamina Wins Singapore Bunkering Licence

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore now has a total of 39 licensed bunker suppliers. File Image / Pixabay

Indonesian state-owned refiner Pertamina has been awarded a licence to supply bunker fuel in Singapore.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore now lists Pertamina International Marketing & Distribution Pte Ltd among its licensed suppliers as of January 1, according to a list published on the authority's website.

Daniel Binar Kumoro is listed as the contact person for Pertamina's operation in Singapore.

Singapore now has a total of 39 licensed bunker suppliers, after the addition of Pertamina and last year's departure of Hai Yin Marine Pte Ltd, Sirius Marine Pte Ltd and Sentek Marine & Trading Pte Ltd. The total was as high as 73 firms in 2012.