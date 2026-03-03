Marsa LNG Bunkering Facility in Oman Advances with Tank Roof Lift

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Work on the Marsa LNG bunkering facility in Oman has moved ahead after the successful lifting of the project’s main storage tank roof.

Contractor CB&I carried out the air-raising of the tank roof on February 16, lifting 631 tonnes of steel to a height of around 40 m before carefully securing it on top of the tank wall, Marsa LNG said in a LinkedIn post last week.

The air-raising process is one of the most technically demanding stages in LNG tank construction.

Using controlled air pressure, the roof is gradually lifted into position, requiring precise coordination and strict safety controls.

Marsa LNG said the operation was the result of detailed planning and close cooperation between project teams, with strong health, safety and environmental performance throughout.

With the roof now in place, the project moves into its next phase of construction as work continues on the LNG bunkering facility.

Marsa LNG LLC is a joint venture between TotalEnergies (80%) and the Omani exploration company OQEP (20%).

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Marsa LNG plant in Sohar was held last year. The facility will have a liquefaction capacity of more than 1 million mt/year and will primarily serve regional bunker demand.

Production is expected to begin in 2028.