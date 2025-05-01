Construction Begins on Middle East's First LNG Bunkering Hub in Oman

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Marsa LNG plant will cater to LNG bunkering demand in the region. File Image / Pixabay

TotalEnergies and OQEP have announced the groundbreaking of the Marsa LNG plant in Sohar, Oman- one year after the final investment decision.

The liquefaction plant will have a capacity of 1 million mt/year and will primarily serve regional bunker demand.

Production is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2028.

To supply LNG bunkering operations, Marsa LNG has also signed a charter contract for a dedicated LNG bunkering vessel- Monte Shams, which is currently under construction and will be stationed in Sohar from 2028.

Dredging activity for the Marsa LNG project began in February to create a dedicated approach channel and berth pocket for the LNG facility.

Marsa LNG LLC is a joint venture between TotalEnergies (80%) and Omani exploration firm OQEP (20%).

TotalEnergies is an active LNG bunker supplier in the Netherlands, France and Singapore. The firm operates three LNG bunkering vessels.