Statkraft Plans Green Ammonia Project in the UK for Marine Fuel Use

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Statkraft has secured a lease on land in Shetland for a 400 MW green hydrogen-to-ammonia plant. Image Credit: Statkraft

European energy firm Statkraft is moving forward with plans for a 400 MW hydrogen-to-green ammonia facility in Shetland, UK, after securing a lease on land near the Sullom Voe Oil Terminal and Shetland Gas Plant.

The Shetland Hydrogen Project 2 project aims to supply green ammonia for a range of industries, including shipping and fertiliser production, Statkraft said in a press release last week.

The scheme would use excess renewable power from the firm's planned wind farms on the islands, converting it into hydrogen for ammonia production.

"This is an exciting milestone for the potential to develop green hydrogen and ammonia production in Shetland," Stuart Marley, principal hydrogen project manager at Statkraft, said.

"This scheme offers an opportunity to combine Shetland's renewable resources with innovative technology."

Ammonia is widely considered a promising marine fuel to help decarbonise the shipping sector.

However, the number of vessels currently able to run on ammonia remains limited, with only a handful in pilot operation and others on order. It may take several more years before large numbers of ammonia-fuelled ships enter the global fleet.