EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Kuehne+Nagel Seeks Marine Energy Pricing Analyst in Athens
Monday December 15, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of relevant experience. Image Credit: Kuehne+Nagel
Logistics firm Kuehne+Nagel is seeking to hire a marine energy pricing analyst in Athens.
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of relevant experience and good knowledge of freight forwarding, import and export, LCL and FCL, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Feasibility check of suggested client specific bunker formulas following defined standards / KN checklist
- Sufficiency check, i.e. all compliance costs included / excluded following a check list#
- Application of correct benchmarks (provider whitelist; geographic purpose)
- Focus on data quality and plausibility during offering stage
- Application of individual formulas after volumes are won with the aim to create yield
- Calculating surpluses / deficits on a regular basis, (monthly or quarterly)
- Understanding the difference between the standard (BAL Bunker) offering and client specific formulas
- Spotting Cross Selling opportunities i.e. (BAL Bunker / Secured Energy Plan / SMF) and flagging opportunities to the team lead
- Working in a team of 3 / acting as Back Up for additional team members
