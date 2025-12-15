BUNKER JOBS: Kuehne+Nagel Seeks Marine Energy Pricing Analyst in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of relevant experience. Image Credit: Kuehne+Nagel

Logistics firm Kuehne+Nagel is seeking to hire a marine energy pricing analyst in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of relevant experience and good knowledge of freight forwarding, import and export, LCL and FCL, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Feasibility check of suggested client specific bunker formulas following defined standards / KN checklist

Sufficiency check, i.e. all compliance costs included / excluded following a check list#

Application of correct benchmarks (provider whitelist; geographic purpose)

Focus on data quality and plausibility during offering stage

Application of individual formulas after volumes are won with the aim to create yield

Calculating surpluses / deficits on a regular basis, (monthly or quarterly)

Understanding the difference between the standard (BAL Bunker) offering and client specific formulas

Spotting Cross Selling opportunities i.e. (BAL Bunker / Secured Energy Plan / SMF) and flagging opportunities to the team lead

Working in a team of 3 / acting as Back Up for additional team members

