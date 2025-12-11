Uni-Fuels Wins Three-Year Bunker Supply Deal with EPCI Contractor

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm expects this deal will have a positive impact on its revenue over the next three years. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based bunker trading firm Uni-Fuels has secured a letter of award from a contractor of offshore oil and gas projects in the Asia Pacific region to supply bunker fuels.

The three-year award, commencing on January 1, 2026, tasks Uni-Fuels Singapore with supplying bunker fuels to the unnamed EPCI contractor, the firm said in a press release on Wednesday.

Established in 2021, Uni-Fuels has offices in Singapore, Seoul, Dubai and Shanghai. The firm recently opened its first European office in Cyprus.

Uni-Fuels said the three-year bunker supply contract with the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contractor will positively contribute to the firm’s revenue over the coming years.

“This strategic award underscores Uni-Fuels’ position as a trusted partner in the marine fuel industry," Stefanie Tay, chief operating officer of Uni-Fuels, said in the statement.

“It reinforces our reputation for delivering high-quality, tailored solutions to our clients and highlights the scalability of our operations to support growing demand across the Asia Pacific region.”