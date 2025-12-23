Glencore Acquires Majority Stake in FincoEnergies Group

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The transaction is subject to EU antitrust approval, with completion expected in the second quarter of 2026. File Image / Pixabay

Global commodity trading company Glencore has taken a majority stake in fuels company FincoEnergies.

FincoEnergies has signed an agreement with Glencore in partnership with its founder and current majority shareholder, Coloured Finches, to acquire the stake, FincoEnergies said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

"This step strengthens our platform to accelerate growth in renewable fuels, insetting certificates, and decarbonisation solutions across all transport segments, and to expand our physical market presence in Northwest Europe," the company said.

The transaction is subject to EU antitrust approval, with completion expected in the second quarter of 2026. After completion, Pontex Investment Partners will step down as a shareholder in FincoEnergies.