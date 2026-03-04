Burando Energies Enters Zeebrugge Market with New Barge for Biofuels and Methanol Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A company representative tells Ship & Bunker that it has already received multiple customer requests for methanol supply. Image Credit: Burando Energies

Marine fuel supplier Burando Energies has expanded into the Zeebrugge bunker market by adding the estuary barge MTS Odyssee to its fleet, which can supply biofuels and green methanol to ships.

Built in 2019, the 4,050 m3 vessel has joined the company’s fleet under a time charter agreement, strengthening its supply capabilities in North-West Europe, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

The barge will primarily deliver biofuels and is also fully equipped to supply methanol, including green methanol, as demand for alternative marine fuels grows.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome MTS ODYSSEE into our fleet,” Felix Vertommen, General Manager of Burando Energies ARA, said.

“This expansion reflects our ambition and our commitment to staying ahead of market developments.”

“It enables us to directly respond to customer demand in Zeebrugge while supporting the transition toward biofuels and methanol.”

Burando Energies shared that it has already received multiple customer requests for methanol supply.

With its expansion into Zeebrugge, Burando Energies extends its geographic footprint while enhancing its capacity to meet the shifting fuel requirements of shipowners and operators, including the growing demand for alternative and lower-carbon marine fuels.

For more details, contact bunkers@burandoenergies.com