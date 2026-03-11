Wan Hai Lines Orders Methanol and LNG-Ready Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has committed over $500 million to build six dual-fuel-ready container ships. File Image / Pixabay

Taiwanese shipping firm Wan Hai Lines has placed orders for six dual-fuel-ready container ships, capable of conversion to LNG and methanol propulsion.

Four 6,000 TEU capacity dual-fuel LNG ready container ships will be built by Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding in China, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The LNG newbuild contract is valued at around $300-328 million, with each vessel costing about $75.2-82 million.

In a separate filing the same day, Wan Hai Lines said it had also ordered two methanol dual-fuel container ships with a capacity of 9,200 TEU. These vessels will be constructed by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, a Chinese shipbuilder.

The contract for the methanol-ready vessels is valued at $204-224 million.

The company did not disclose delivery timelines for the newbuild ships.

Last year, the company placed orders for four methanol-ready 16,000 TEU container ships with two South Korean shipyards.