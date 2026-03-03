AYK Energy to Supply Battery System for German Research Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The contract covers delivery of a 131-tonne battery system for the new Polarstern ice-class vessel due to enter service in 2030. Image Credit: AYK Energy

Marine battery maker AYK Energy has secured a contract to supply a 16 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery system for Germany’s new Polarstern polar research vessel.

The agreement, signed directly with Wartsila, will see AYK deliver its battery system for installation on the diesel-electric ship being developed for the Alfred Wegener Institute, the company said in an email statement on Tuesday.

Weighing 131 tonnes, the system is scheduled for delivery in 2028.

The vessel is expected to enter service in 2030.

The new vessel will replace Germany’s current polar research vessel and is designed for year-round operations in the Arctic and Antarctic, including extended deployments in heavy ice.

The vessel is being built by TKMS.

According to AYK, the battery system will form a central part of the ship’s hybrid diesel-electric architecture, enabling peak shaving, load optimisation and lower-emission operations during sensitive scientific missions.