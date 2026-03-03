Fire at Fujairah Oil Industry Zone Brought Under Control

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Authorities say normal operations have resumed at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone. Image Credit: Port of Fujairah

Authorities in the UAE's Fujairah say they responded to a fire that broke out this morning in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ).

The fire resulted from falling debris after air defence systems intercepted a drone, the Government of Fujairah Media Office said in a social media post on Tuesday.

Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control and normal operations in the area have resumed.

The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions that are already impacting shipping activity.

Fujairah is a major bunker port in the region and is already seeing an impact. Sources told Ship & Bunker on Monday that they are seeing some bunker order cancellations as the security situation deteriorates and more vessels avoid transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump has indicated that the conflict could last three to four weeks, signalling the potential for prolonged disruption across regional shipping and energy markets.