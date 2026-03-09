Oil Pares Gains on Report of G7 Joint Oil Reserve Release Talks

by Ship & Bunker News Team

G7 finance ministers will reportedly hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss a possible joint release of petroleum reserves. File Image / Pixabay

Crude futures pared their gains after a record jump on Monday morning following news that the G7 countries may coordinate a release of petroleum reserves in response to the Middle East supply shock.

ICE May Brent futures traded at $108.62/bl as of 5:56 AM in London on Monday, down from as much as $118.91/bl earlier in the day. But the price remains significantly above the $101.73/bl level seen at the open and $92.69/bl seen at Friday's close.

G7 finance ministers will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss a possible joint release of petroleum reserves, coordinated by the International Energy Agency, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the situation.

One of the sources suggested a joint release of 300-400 million barrels might be appropriate, according to the report.