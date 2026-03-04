Oman Bunkering Operating Normally Following Attack on Duqm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ports including Duqm, Sohar, Muscat and Salalah remain operational despite drone strikes reported at key facilities. Image Credit: Port of Duqm

Port operations and bunkering continue to run normally at Omani ports despite drone attacks reported at the Port of Duqm on Tuesday.

Bunkering is currently available at the Port of Duqm, two local sources told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

A drone attack was reported at the port on Tuesday, where a bunker terminal at Duqm reportedly came under attack.

The source said tanks belonging to Oman Oil at Duqm were reportedly hit.

Another local source said that the ports of Duqm, Sohar, Muscat and Salalah are currently open and operational.

Port of Salalah also came under attack on Tuesday, but authorities said no material damage was recorded, and the drone had crashed after two others were intercepted in the air.

However, sources fear that ships avoiding voyages through the Strait of Hormuz could potentially hit bunker demand in Oman.