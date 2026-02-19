France Releases Alleged Russian Shadow Fleet Tanker After Owner Pays Fine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

French authorities have released the detained tanker after the owner paid a fine. File Image / Pixabay

French authorities have released a tanker that was detained with alleged links to the Russian shadow fleet after its owning company paid a multi-million euro fine

The tanker Grinch is set to depart French waters after paying several million euros in penalties and spending three weeks immobilised at Fos-sur-Mer, Jean-Noel Barrot, the foreign minister of France, said in a social media post on Tuesday.

Evading European sanctions carries consequences, he noted.

The French Navy had detained the vessel last month between the southern coast of Spain and the northern coast of Morocco.

The authorities allege the vessel is part of the shadow fleet enabling Russian oil transport in the Mediterranean.