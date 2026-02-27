EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Bitoil Group Seeks Team Lead-Bunker Trading in Dubai
Friday February 27, 2026
The company is looking for candidates with a minimum of three years of experience in bunker trading and sales. Image Credit: Bitoil Group
Oil and products trading group Bitoil is seeking to hire a team lead-bunker trading in Dubai, UAE.
The company is looking for candidates with a minimum of three years of experience in bunker trading and sales, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Trade marine fuel and lubricants across international markets.
- Develop, expand, and manage a strong global client and supplier portfolio.
- Oversee the full trade lifecycle, including negotiation, supply chain coordination, and delivery execution.
- Monitor global bunker market developments and identify new commercial opportunities.
- Manage risk exposure and optimize trading strategies to maximize profitability.
- Ensure consistent achievement of KPIs and quarterly sales targets.
- Lead, mentor, and develop a team of bunker traders.
- Support team members in client acquisition and portfolio expansion.
- Drive a high-performance, target-oriented trading culture.
- Contribute to strategic planning and business growth initiatives.
- Actively prospect new customers through calls, emails, and industry channels.
- Maintain and strengthen relationships with shipping companies, operators, and charterers.
- Represent the company at international bunker conferences and industry events (post-trial period).
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.