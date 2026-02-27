BUNKER JOBS: Bitoil Group Seeks Team Lead-Bunker Trading in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday February 27, 2026

Oil and products trading group Bitoil is seeking to hire a team lead-bunker trading in Dubai, UAE.

The company is looking for candidates with a minimum of three years of experience in bunker trading and sales, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Trade marine fuel and lubricants across international markets.
  • Develop, expand, and manage a strong global client and supplier portfolio.
  • Oversee the full trade lifecycle, including negotiation, supply chain coordination, and delivery execution.
  • Monitor global bunker market developments and identify new commercial opportunities.
  • Manage risk exposure and optimize trading strategies to maximize profitability.
  • Ensure consistent achievement of KPIs and quarterly sales targets.
  • Lead, mentor, and develop a team of bunker traders.
  • Support team members in client acquisition and portfolio expansion.
  • Drive a high-performance, target-oriented trading culture.
  • Contribute to strategic planning and business growth initiatives.
  • Actively prospect new customers through calls, emails, and industry channels.
  • Maintain and strengthen relationships with shipping companies, operators, and charterers.
  • Represent the company at international bunker conferences and industry events (post-trial period).

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.

