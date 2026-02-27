BUNKER JOBS: Bitoil Group Seeks Team Lead-Bunker Trading in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a minimum of three years of experience in bunker trading and sales. Image Credit: Bitoil Group

Oil and products trading group Bitoil is seeking to hire a team lead-bunker trading in Dubai, UAE.

The company is looking for candidates with a minimum of three years of experience in bunker trading and sales, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Trade marine fuel and lubricants across international markets.

Develop, expand, and manage a strong global client and supplier portfolio.

Oversee the full trade lifecycle, including negotiation, supply chain coordination, and delivery execution.

Monitor global bunker market developments and identify new commercial opportunities.

Manage risk exposure and optimize trading strategies to maximize profitability.

Ensure consistent achievement of KPIs and quarterly sales targets.

Lead, mentor, and develop a team of bunker traders.

Support team members in client acquisition and portfolio expansion.

Drive a high-performance, target-oriented trading culture.

Contribute to strategic planning and business growth initiatives.

Actively prospect new customers through calls, emails, and industry channels.

Maintain and strengthen relationships with shipping companies, operators, and charterers.

Represent the company at international bunker conferences and industry events (post-trial period).

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.