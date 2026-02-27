Project to Convert First Offshore Vessel to Ammonia Propulsion Moves Ahead

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is set to become the first offshore vessel capable of operating on ammonia. Image Credit: Breeze Ship Design

A project to convert the first offshore vessel to ammonia propulsion has moved ahead, with Norwegian offshore vessel owner Eidesvik Offshore continuing retrofit works under its Apollo programme.

The conversion of the platform supply vessel Viking Energy will see the installation of a dual-fuel ammonia engine supplied by Finnish marine technology company Wartsila, Eidesvik said in an update on the project in a LinkedIn post on Thursday

The work is being carried out at Halsnøy Dokk in collaboration with Norwegian energy major Equinor.

Upon completion, the vessel is expected to become the first offshore ship able to operate on ammonia in normal operations.

Norway-based ship design company Breeze Ship Design has joined the project.

“Our ammonia‑powered vessel design has now received Approval in Principle from DNV, and we will deliver both basic and detailed design for the conversion work at Halsnøy Dokk A/S,” it said in its LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The partners estimate the retrofit could reduce GHG emissions by more than 70%.

While newbuild vessels designed for alternative fuels are seen as essential to long-term decarbonisation, retrofitting existing tonnage to run on alternative marine fuels is also critical to accelerate emissions reductions across the current fleet.