French Navy Detains Alleged Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Tanker in Mediterranean

by Ship & Bunker News Team

French forces detained the tanker Grinch between Spain and Morocco on Thursday. Image Credit: President Emmanuel Macron

France's navy has detained a tanker it believes to be part of the 'shadow fleet' enabling Russian oil exports in the Mediterranean.

French forces detained the tanker Grinch between the southern coast of Spain and the northern coast of Morocco on Thursday, news agency Reuters reported, citing comments from the French maritime police.

"The operation was conducted on the high seas in the Mediterranean, with the support of several of our allies," President Emmanuel Macron said in a social media post.

"It was carried out in strict compliance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

"A judicial investigation has been opened. The vessel has been diverted.

We are determined to uphold international law and to ensure the effective enforcement of sanctions."