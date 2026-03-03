New Drone Attack Reported on Bunkering Terminal at Port of Duqm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Duqm is also used as a bunkering location for the US Navy and the UK's Royal Navy. Image Credit: Port of Duqm

A new drone attack has been reported at the Port of Duqm in Oman.

The bunker terminal at the port came under attack on Tuesday morning, a local source told Ship & Bunker.

"We don't have any more information yet," the source said.

The state-backed Oman News Agency reported several drones targeted fuel tanks at the port and hit one of them, citing a security officer.

No casualties were reported, according to the report.

As well as offering commercial bunkering services, Duqm is also used as a bunkering location for the US Navy and the UK's Royal Navy.

A separate attack was reported at the port on Sunday, in which one drone targeted a residential building at the port and injured a foreign worker, while wreckage from the second drone fell near fuel tanks but did not cause any casualties or material damage.