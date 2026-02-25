Hapag-Lloyd and DSV Sign Deal to Cut Scope 3 Emissions Using Biofuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two-year agreement covers 18,000 tonnes of CO2e reductions using sustainable marine fuels across Hapag-Lloyd’s fleet.

Container shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd and logistics firm DSV have signed a two-year agreement to reduce supply chain emissions by using sustainable marine fuels, with the deal covering 18,000 tonnes of CO2e reductions starting in 2026.

The emissions savings will be generated through the use of second-generation biofuels made from waste and residue feedstocks and consumed within Hapag-Lloyd's fleet, Hapag-Lloyd said in a press release on Tuesday.

The agreement builds on the two companies' cooperation that began in 2022 and allows for other sustainable fuel types to be included over time.

In simple terms, the deal works on a book-and-claim basis.

Hapag-Lloyd uses sustainable biofuel on its ships across its network, reducing overall fleet emissions.

The verified emissions reductions generated by that fuel use are then allocated to DSV under the agreement.

This means the physical fuel does not have to be burned on vessels carrying DSV cargo for the forwarder and its customers to claim the emissions benefit.

Instead, the reductions are calculated on a well-to-wake basis and transferred contractually, allowing companies to support the use of lower-emission fuels even while supply remains limited and unevenly distributed across routes.

DSV said the deal will help its customers reduce scope 3 emissions linked to ocean freight while supporting wider adoption of sustainable marine fuels.

Hapag-Lloyd is targeting net-zero fleet operations by 2045, while DSV aims for net-zero across its operations and value chain by 2050.