HIF Global and German eFuel One Explore E-Methanol Offtake

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The planned volumes would be sourced from HIF Global’s proposed Paysandú project in Uruguay. File Image / Pixabay

Renewable energy firm HIF Global has signed a heads of agreement (HoA) with German eFuel One to explore a long-term supply of about 100,000 mt/year of e-Methanol.

The planned volumes would be sourced from HIF’s Paysandú project in Uruguay, with the HoA setting the framework for negotiating a definitive offtake deal as global e-methanol production scales, HIF Global said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The companies said the fuel will meet International Methanol Producers and Consumers Association specifications and EU RED III RFNBO certification requirements.

E-Methanol is produced from green hydrogen and captured CO2 and can be used in dual-fuel methanol ships.

HIF said the agreement supports its expansion in Europe and follows a 2025 e-fuel offtake HoA with German energy firm MB Energy.