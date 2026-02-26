More than Half of Balearia's Fleet Can be Powered by LNG or Bio-LNG

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Guillermo Utor, Vice-Chairman, and Adolfo Utor, Chairman of Baleària. Image Credit: Balearia

Spanish shipping company Balearia says more than half of its fleet's installed propulsion power can run on LNG or bio-LNG.

The company has set a target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and has positioned sustainability at the core of its long-term strategy, the firm said in an email statement on its financial results on Thursday.

"Currently, more than half of our ships' propulsion power can come from natural gas or biogas, making Baleària the leading company in Europe in the use of alternative fuels", Adolfo Utor, chairman of Balearia, said.

Balearia transported 6.5 million passengers and 1.6 million vehicles in 2025, up by 15% and 11%, respectively, on the year.

Despite the increased activity, the company reduced its total carbon footprint by 13,500 tons of Co2 equivalent.

"Decarbonisation is not just a regulatory obligation, it is a corporate responsibility and a strategic opportunity," Utor said.

In October 2025, Baleària said three of its dual-fuel ferries had switched to running exclusively on bio-LNG.

Bio-LNG is produced using organic waste flows and is a cleaner alternative to fossil LNG. The fuel can be used as a drop-in fuel in LNG-fuelled ships.

Balearia posted an EBITDA of €170 million in 2025 – an increase of 29% on the year.