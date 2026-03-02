Crew Member Killed in Strike on Tanker Off Oman

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A projectile hit triggered a fire in the vessel’s engine room, forcing the crew to abandon ship. File Image / Pixabay

An Indian nationality crew member was killed after a projectile struck a tanker off the coast of Muscat on Sunday.

The attack on the Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, MKD VYOM, resulted in fire and explosion in the main engine room, Oman’s Maritime Security Centre confirmed in a social media post on Monday.

The vessel’s crew of 21, comprising 16 Indian nationals, four Bangladeshis and one Ukrainian, was evacuated by the Panama-flagged vessel MV Sand.

The tanker was carrying 59,463 mt of cargo at the time of the incident.

A tanker previously sanctioned by the US and with a crew including Iranians also came under attack off the coast of Oman on Sunday.

The US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on targets in Iran on Saturday, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior officials. Iran retaliated with attacks on US bases across the region and is seeking to disrupt commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.