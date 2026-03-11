Orion Bunkers Restarts HSFO Supply in Pakistan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Orion Bunkers DMCC has restarted the supply of HSFO bunkers in Pakistan. File Image / Pixabay

Orion Bunkers DMCC has restarted the supply of HSFO bunkers in Pakistan, the physical supplier has told Ship & Bunker.

"We have recently resumed HSFO deliveries at Port Karachi and Port Qasim after observing a gradual return of demand in the region.," said Zishan Arshad, Director at Orion Bunkers DMCC.

"Scrubber-fitted vessels trading between the Middle East, India and the Far East are increasingly considering Pakistan for bunkering.

"While availability is currently somewhat tight, we expect demand to continue improving and Pakistan to strengthen its position as a competitive HSFO bunkering location.

An increase in scrubber equipped tonnage since 2020 has driven up demand for HSFO in recent years.

Indeed, in the key European hub of Rotterdam, HSFO out-paced VLSFO to be the most popular grade of bunker fuel in 2025.

"As a physical bunker supplier in Pakistan since 2004, supported by a fleet of four company-owned barges, we continue to be well positioned to supply all grades of fuel efficiently and ensure that vessels receive uninterrupted and timely deliveries," Arshad concluded.