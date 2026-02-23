Colombia, Senegal and South Africa Join IMO GreenVoyage2050 programme

Colombia, Senegal and South Africa have been selected as the 2026 partner countries of the IMO's GreenVoyage2050 programme, which supports developing nations in implementing the 2023 IMO GHG strategy.

The programme will help the three countries develop National Action Plans setting out measures to cut shipping emissions and align their maritime sectors with the IMO's goal of achieving net-zero GHG emissions from international shipping by or around 2050, IMO said in a press release on Friday.

GreenVoyage2050 will provide tailored support through technical guidance, stakeholder engagement and coordination assistance, delivered in cooperation with the IMO's Integrated Technical Cooperation Programme.

The National Action Plans are intended to provide notice of strategic roadmaps for reducing emissions from both domestic and international shipping, where relevant.

The three countries join a growing cohort of developing nations working on National Action Plans under the programme, following the selection of five countries in 2025. The IMO said the initiative continues to expand its cross-regional collaboration and peer learning.

GreenVoyage2050, now in its second phase running from 2024 to 2030, is funded by several donor governments, including Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Norway, and aims to support developing countries in designing and implementing national strategies to reduce shipping emissions and trial low-carbon technologies.