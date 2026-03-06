Container Lines Cut ETS Exposure 11% by Utilising Non-EU Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sea-Intelligence analysis finds Asia-Europe service rotations are being structured to shorten the distance counted under the EU ETS. Chart Credit: Sea-Intelligence

Container shipping firms have cut their exposure to the EU ETS by 11% by utilising non-EU ports located close to Europe in newly announced 2026 Asia-Europe service networks, according to new research.

Carriers are incorporating these port calls into their service rotations to reset the distance calculation under the EU ETS, allowing operators to report shorter sailing distances for emissions accounting, consultancy Sea-Intelligence said in an email statement on Thursday.

Based on a review of the new networks, Sea-Intelligence said the changes reduce the total ETS-chargeable sailing distance by a further 11% compared with the 2025 service structures.

Most of the reduction comes from network adjustments by the Gemini Cooperation and the Ocean Alliance, each achieving close to a 20% drop in reportable ETS sailing distance, while MSC and the Premier Alliance have made little change to their network structures.