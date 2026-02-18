Seascale Energy Arranged Green Methanol Stem for Cargill-Chartered Bulker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Cargill-Hafnia marine fuels joint venture says it has onboarded 53 customers since its launch in May 2025. Image Credit: Seascale Energy

Seascale Energy, the marine fuels joint venture set up by commodities firm Cargill and tanker company Hafnia, arranged a green methanol stem for a Cargill-chartered dual-fuel bulk carrier, marking one of its first such deals.

The Brave Pioneer bunkered the fuel in Singapore during the vessel’s maiden voyage after leaving the Philippines, ahead of further voyages to Western Australia and Europe, it said in a press release on Wednesday.

About 300 mt of green methanol was supplied by Mitsui & Co. Energy and Golden Island last month.

Golden Island was among the three firms awarded methanol bunkering licences by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore as the port moved to support alternative marine fuels.

Launched in May 2025, Seascale Energy says it has onboarded 53 customers and expanded its portfolio to include LNG, biofuels and now green methanol.