Singapore to Hand Out Methanol Bunkering Licences to Three Firms

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore's licences will be valid for five years, up to the end of 2030. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore's authorities are set to award three firms licences to supply methanol as a marine fuel at the world's largest bunkering hub from next year.

Global Energy Trading Pte Ltd, Golden Island Pte Ltd, and PetroChina International (Singapore) Pte Ltd will be awarded licences to supply methanol as bunker fuel in Singapore from January 1, 2026, the Maritime and Port Authority said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The licences will be valid for five years, up to the end of 2030, subject to successful applicants meeting relevant licensing conditions. The award follows a call for applications launched in March.

"The three companies were selected from a total of 13 applicants through a comprehensive evaluation process that assessed supply chain reliability, operational readiness, safety systems, and the sustainability certification of the methanol to be supplied," the MPA said.

"The strong interest reflects the sector's growing focus on lower-emission marine fuels.

"MPA will continue to review the licensing framework, incorporating operational experience, technological developments, and evolving international standards so that the framework remains demand-responsive, practical, robust, and aligned with global standards and developments."

Interest is growing in methanol as an alternative marine fuel, with the container segment making significant orders of methanol-fuelled ships since AP Moller-Maersk decided to use the fuel for its first ships with the potential to achieve net zero GHG emissions.