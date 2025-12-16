Alfa Laval Launches New Fuel Supply System for LNG-Fuelled Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new system will see its first test units delivered in 2026, with Alfa Laval planning to begin marine deliveries from 2027. Image Credit: Alfa Laval

Engineering firm Alfa Laval has launched a new LNG fuel supply system for LNG-fuelled ships.

The system was unveiled at the Marintec 2025 event and uses cryogenic technology from Fives, a firm recently acquired by Alfa Laval, Alfa Laval said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Alfa Laval added that the technology will help deliver a safe and reliable LNG fuel supply for ships.

“Now, by combining our years of expertise in fuel supply systems and LNG heat transfer with newly acquired cryogenic technology from Fives, we can deliver an advanced system that brings real value to customers," Peter Sahlen, Head of Marine Separation, Fuel Supply Systems & Heat Transfer at Alfa Laval, said.

The first test systems will be delivered in 2026, with the LNG fuel supply system ready for marine deliveries in 2027.