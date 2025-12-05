Corvus Energy Introduces New Marine Battery System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has launched its new Blue Whale NxtGen LFP battery system, offering longer life and higher power capability. Image Credit: Corvus

Norwegian firm Corvus Energy has introduced a new marine battery system in its portfolio.

The Blue Whale NxtGen battery is designed for vessels requiring high energy content and power capability, Corvus Energy said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The system uses cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells with a lifetime of up to 15 years, helping shipping firms to lower costs.

“Blue Whale NxtGen empowers the industry to reduce emissions, optimize operations, and prepare for the regulatory and environmental demands of tomorrow,” the company said.

The first of these new battery systems is expected to be delivered in Q4 2026.

"Our customers are asking for solutions that balance sustainability with strong business value," Ole Jacob Irgens, head of sales EMEA and Asia at Corvus Energy, said.

“Blue Whale NxtGen delivers exactly that — higher energy density, longer lifecycle, and simplified installation, all backed by a stronger global presence with expertise closer to our customers.”